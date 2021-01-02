Impressive Sasha Banks streak ends after 119 days

Carmella pinned Sasha Banks in a tag team match on the New Year’s Day episode of WWE SmackDown. The defeat marked the first time that the SmackDown Women’s Champion has lost via pinfall or submission in 119 days.

During that nine-match run, Sasha Banks won singles matches against Asuka, Bayley, and Carmella. Her biggest victory in that time came when she defeated Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell in October.

This week’s SmackDown featured a tag team match between Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks and Bayley & Carmella. Carmella’s sommelier Reginald caused a distraction in the closing stages, allowing the two-time Miss Money in the Bank to pin Sasha Banks.

Moving forward, it is safe to assume that Carmella will earn another opportunity at the SmackDown Women’s Championship. She challenged for the title at TLC in December but Sasha Banks emerged with the win.

Watch the video above to hear SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino and Denise Salcedo discuss this week's episode of SmackDown.

When did Sasha Banks last lose via pinfall or submission?

A run of nine matches without losing via pinfall or submission is impressive in modern-day WWE, especially for a title holder. WWE Champions often lose non-title matches to set up future matches with a title challenger. However, Sasha Banks had been able to avoid losing via that method for almost four months.

Her most recent pinfall loss took place on the September 4, 2020 episode of WWE SmackDown. That show saw Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler defeat Bayley & Sasha Banks, with Jax pinning both opponents at the same time.