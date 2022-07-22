Inactive RAW Superstar reached out to Mr. Kennedy for help with WWE training

Mr. Kennedy recently disclosed that he has taken Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson under his wing to train him for his WWE debut.

The 2007 Money in the Bank winner was last seen on WWE television in 2009. Post which, he was associated with IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA) for nearly six years before performing on the independent circuit.

In September 2020, WWE announced that they had signed Gable Steveson and he made his first appearance in April 2022. Current interim CEO of WWE Stephanie McMahon introduced him to fans on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38.

Speaking with Chris Van Vilet recently on his INSIGHT podcast, Kennedy stated that Steveson approached him to train and prep him for his in-ring debut. He said:

"I have a couple of students right now that have WWE try-outs, one guy that is signed to WWE. [Chris asks who's that?] That's Gable Steveson, who's been training with us. He's local, he lives in the Twin Cities, and he's been signed now to Raw for a year, and they really haven't done much with him. So he just wanted to [try it], he reached out and said, ‘Hey, can I come in and like just hit the ropes and stuff? So we've been doing a couple times a week with him, and I've got some of my best students working with him." [H/T Wrestling News]

The former WWE Superstar highlighted that the Olympic medalist was unaware and had no knowledge of wrestling in the ring the first time they met.

"He's got some amazing innate ability that you just can't teach somebody. The first time I remember he came in and I said ‘What do you know how to do?’ and he goes ‘Nothing.’ Have you taken a bump yet, and he said ‘I've never taken a bump.’ Do you know how to run the ropes? And he knew how to run the ropes kind of. And so I told him how to take his first bump." [H/T Wrestling News]

Mr. Kennedy was to cash in his MITB contract on The Undertaker

In 2007, Mr. Kennedy won Money in the Bank Ladder Match. On May 7 episode of RAW, Mr. Kennedy competed against Edge with his MITB contract on the line. He lost the contract and was out of in-ring action for a while owing to an injury he suffered during the match.

In the same interview on the INSIGHT podcast, the former WWE Superstar spoke about his meeting with Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon post his injury. He was informed that he was supposed to cash in his briefcase on The Undertaker, who was the then World Heavyweight Champion.

"I went in and it was Vince and Stephanie and they said look we had planned on having Taker as the champion for like a really long time. Unfortunately, he is injured, tore his biceps I believe and he needs to have a surgery so we are going to next week and laid out the scenario and he's like you're going to cash in your briefcase. We're gonna have a new champion."

Throughout his tenure with WWE, Mr. Kennedy had some notable feuds and title matches. He is currently signed to National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

