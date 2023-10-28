Incredible finish as LA Knight beats record-breaking 8-time champion in SmackDown main event

LA Knight is all set for the biggest match of his career against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023. Before that, he had to take care of business in the main event of SmackDown by defeating a record-breaking eight-time champion.

That star in question is Jimmy Uso, who enjoyed a record-breaking run as the Undisputed Tag Team Champion.

A main event between Jimmy Uso and LA Knight was set up after the former attacked the latter in the opening segment of SmackDown. The Megastar ultimately sent him through the table set up, and Jimmy seemingly offered to take care of Knight for Roman Reigns. Later in the same episode, Knight was the one who wanted to make a statement by beating Jimmy Uso.

It was a fairly straightforward clean win for The Megastar, who finished it by preventing a splash, hitting a high-risk suplex before hitting the Blunt Force Trauma (BFT)

Expand Tweet

Jimmy Uso and Knight even received "This is awesome!" chants from a sold-out Milwaukee. After the match, Roman Reigns attempted to spear Knight, but he got the better of him yet again - a common theme throughout the night.

The last laugh belonged to LA Knight, but will that continue onto Crown Jewel? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.