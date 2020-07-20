Incredible impression Roman Reigns made on first appearing in WWE

Roman Reigns made his debut on the WWE main roster alongside his Shield brothers, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. Since that time, every year, Roman Reigns has only gotten better at what he does. Despite Roman Reigns' facing a lot of backlash from the fans due to the way that he was booked on WWE television. his skills in the ring and on the mic have only improved every year. Now, Arn Anderson has talked about Roman Reigns and the impression that he created the moment he entered WWE.

On his ARN podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc), Arn Anderson talked about the moment when Roman Reigns came to WWE for the first time and the impression that he had when he met them.

Roman Reigns looked back on the debut of The Shield in WWE extremely fondly

7 years ago. 3 hungry dudes ready to take over the world debuted in @WWE.

Multiple world championships.

Main events around the world.

Money made. Families grown.

Taking our own paths but will always be brothers. #TheShield — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 18, 2019

Impression Roman Reigns created on arriving in WWE

Talking about his first impression of Roman Reigns, Arn Anderson revealed that he thought immediately that he was going to be a star in the world of WWE. He complimented him for the way Roman Reigns could speak and the way he carried himself backstage and in the ring.

In an interview with Michael Cole, Roman Reigns talked about wrestling in WWE and what it meant to him.

"The first thing that popped in my head was, 'This guys a star'. He speaks like a star, he looks like a star, he carries himself with a lot of poise, he's respectful, he's just one of those guys you look at and go, 'You'll be hearing about that guy.' It just jumped off the page to me, he looked like a movie star."

Talking about him, Arn Anderson went on to say that he was just the sort of person who immediately created the impression that he would be someone who would continue to evolve.

Since then, in his WWE career, Roman Reigns has been one of the most indomitable stars in WWE. Not only has Roman Reigns managed to take part in the main event of WrestleMania, but to many around the world, he has also established himself as the face of WWE.