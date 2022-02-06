Incredible statistic regarding how little Vince McMahon talks during WWE earnings calls

An incredible stat on how little Vince McMahon talks during WWE earnings calls has been revealed.
The latest call was held on Thursday (February 3). The highlight of the call was that the promotion made $1 billion dollars in profit in 2021. The numbers are the highest in the corporation's history. The earnings calls are attended by top executives, including Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon, and Vince McMahon. Among all the people attending the call, Vince is actually (and somewhat surprisingly) the one who talks the least.
A statistic posted by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics on Twitter shows how much each executive has been speaking during the last six calls.
Vince McMahon is the kind of chairman who likes his executives to do most of the talking, but recent calls have seen him speak even less.
The last four calls have seen a drop in Vince's usual talking time.
Here's Vince's comparison with other big companies’ CEOs throughout last year.
Latest earnings call noted WWE anticipates producing more international events in the future
There has been a lot of speculation that the brand is planning to host a large scale event in The United Kingdom in 2022. Although nothing has been revealed from the company's side yet, the brand has set aside a date for a premium live event date in September.
In the latest Q4 call, Nick Khan highlighted that major events like the upcoming Elimination Chamber are key to scaling up revenue. He also noted that the brand would look to produce more such events in the future. Australia is also another location that WWE has eyed to host big events.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
What do you think about WWE's record-setting profits in 2021? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below
Who came up with the outrageous idea of Vince McMahon soiling his pants? More details right here.