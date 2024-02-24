Indi Hartwell comments on her future after WWE Elimination Chamber loss

Indi Hartwell vowed to win the Women's Tag Team Championship after failing to capture her first main roster title at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Hartwell joined forces with Candice LeRae in a losing effort against Asuka and Kairi Sane on the kickoff show. The 27-year-old had never competed in a WWE match in her home country of Australia before the event in Perth.

In a post-match WWE interview with Byron Saxton, Hartwell made it clear she wants another shot at winning the gold with LeRae:

"Well, Byron, it was my first time performing in Australia as a WWE Superstar, so the only word I can use to describe it is surreal. I had my parents, my family there. My real parents – not my mum over here [LeRae]. Obviously, we lost, and we're not too happy about that, but we don't take no for an answer. Our sights are still set on the Tag Team titles. We're former Tag Team Champions. We know we can do it again." [0:12 – 0:43]

Hartwell previously held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship for 62 days with LeRae in 2021. She also won the NXT Women's Championship in 2023 before receiving a call-up to the main roster.

Candice LeRae has confidence in her partnership with Indi Hartwell

The finish to the match saw Kairi Sane land an Insane Elbow before pinning Candice LeRae to ensure The Kabuki Warriors remained champions.

In the same interview, LeRae sounded optimistic about winning the tag titles with Indi Hartwell one day:

"A loss is our way of learning from our mistakes, and next time we're not gonna make those same mistakes, I hope. No, we're not gonna make those same mistakes, and I feel with every single match we have together, we perform better as a team. So, before you know it, we're unstoppable. Watch out. Watch out." [0:46 – 1:06]

Hartwell's fellow Aussie Rhea Ripley closed the show at Elimination Chamber with a statement-making Women's World Championship defense against Nia Jax.

What do you think the future holds for Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.