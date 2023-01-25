Indi Hartwell defeated by promising star in a questionable fashion

NXT star Tiffany Stratton picked up a surprising win over Indi Hartwell on the latest episode of the developmental brand.

Tiffany Stratton recently returned to NXT and insulted the women's locker room, Indi Hartwell responded to her jibes, leading to a heated rivalry between the two women. Stratton has been missing in action for the past few months, with her last match before tonight coming in a defeat against Wendy Choo on the August 23, 2022 episode of the show.

Hartwell, who has shown a resurgence in her character of late, showed her aggressive side once again tonight by attacking Tiffany Stratton before the match could even begin.

Stratton was especially impressive as she was able to remain in control throughout the match. She continued to work Hartwell throughout the match and used her wits towards the end of the contest.

She faked a knee injury and attacked Hartwell when she was distracted. Tiffany then hit a moonsault to pick up the win.

This was certainly an impressive win for Tiffany Stratton as Indi Hartwell has been gaining momentum in recent weeks. Fans will have to see if the two women will continue their rivalry in the coming weeks.

