Indi Hartwell has been gone from WWE for 99 days. The Aussie star was shockingly released with two other top superstars but has not stepped in the ring since then. A major mainstream name from within the WWE Universe just went viral with a surprising announcement.

Impressive Indi began training at 19 and debuted one year later, in 2016. She was with World Wrestling Entertainment from November 2019 to November 2024, after officials shocked fans by releasing her with Baron Corbin and Tegan Nox. Hartwell is a one-time NXT Women's Champion and one-time Women's Tag Team Champion.

Downstait is a rock band from Indiana. Formed in 2002, they were discovered by legendary WWE composer Jim Johnston and hired to do Superstar themes after doing MTV's Bully Beatdown theme. The 4-man band first created The Miz's theme, then songs for Cody Rhodes, Britt Baker, Matt Cardona aka Zack Ryder, Chelsea Green, and many others.

The band has created a new theme for Indi's post-WWE career. She has March comeback dates set for Australia and the United States. Downstait shared a new Instagram video today with Indi announcing her "Hart Won't Quit" theme for Valentine's Day, February 14.

"[red siren emoji] NEW MUSIC [red siren emoji] 'Hart Won't Quit' the entrance theme of @indihartwell, will be available NEXT FRIDAY, VALENTINE'S DAY!!! [hearts emoji] #impressive #newmusic #wrestling," Downstait wrote.

Indi's final match saw her and Candice LeRae take a SmackDown loss to Bayley and Naomi. The bout taped on October 25 but didn't air until November 1, the day of Indi's release.

Indi Hartwell was spotted with WWE's Dexter Lumis

Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis were one of World Wrestling Entertainment's favorite couples. They recently reunited at Dexter's Hatchet Pro Wrestling school ahead of her match with their promotion.

Index had several angles in NXT and the main roster, and once had their wedding on the September 14, 2021, episode of NXT. Lumis is now Mercy the Buzzard of The Wyatt Sicks, and Indi is preparing for what's next. The Aussie star took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Dexter training, captioning it with just the flushed face emoji.

Hartwell hasn't wrestled since leaving but is booked for the Hatchet's State of Emergency on March 1 at the Florida Man Games at the St. John's County Fair in Elkton, Florida. Matt Riddle, Alicia Fox, Preston Vance, and others are booked.

