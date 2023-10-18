Indi Hartwell, Top Dolla, and others react as departed WWE star welcomes baby

Several WWE Superstars and other wrestlers have sent congratulatory messages to a star who recently departed the company.

Zack Gibson recently welcomed his baby, Robyn, posting pictures on his Instagram and Twitter handles. The former NXT star recently exited World Wrestling Entertainment after a five-year run with the company.

Gibson's Instagram post garnered congratulatory messages from several wrestlers and other wrestling personalities. Check out some of the reactions below:

Wrestlers congratulate Gibson on the arrival of his baby

A WWE legend was sad to see Grizzled Young Veterans leave

Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake) asked for their WWE releases a few months back. The promotion seemingly denied their request, though. They finally exited the company after their contracts expired.

On The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T reacted to Grizzled Young Veterans' exit and added that he hated to see them go.

"A couple of guys who just exited from the WWE as well, The Dyad. Those guys just let their contract run out, they're going to be leaving the company. They may be showing up in AEW, you never know. They may be going back to the U.K. Reid, Fowler, those guys were actually two of my favorites and I thought they had something good going for them. Just recall the Young, Grizzled Veterans (...) I liked those guys and I hate to see them go." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Only time will tell if Grizzled Young Veterans end up in All Elite Wrestling somewhere down the line. The duo has already started accepting bookings and appearing on independent shows.

Drake and Gibson impressed a lot of people during their collective stint in World Wrestling Entertainment, including Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. He had massive praise for the two stars in a chat with Metro.

Congratulations to Zack Gibson on the arrival of his baby.

