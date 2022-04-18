India witnesses record viewership for WWE WrestleMania 38

The Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) has revealed public viewing figures for WWE WrestleMania 38 in India.

The wrestling extravaganza was billed as the "Most Stupendous Two-Night Event in WrestleMania History". It featured top stars such as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Stone Cold Steve Austin, to name a few. The show also had major mainstream attractions like Johnny Knoxville, Logan Paul, and Pat McAfee.

The Showcase of the Immortals was well-received in India. It garnered a staggering 56.1 million viewers on the Sony Sports Network. Total viewership for the show was up by 29% year-on-year compared to last year's edition. The live viewership for Night One was up 34% compared to last year, whereas the Night Two viewership was up by 33%.

The RAW after 'Mania also witnessed a 9% increase in viewership compared to the previous week's average, possibly due to the advertised return of Veer Mahan.

What happened at WWE WrestleMania 38?

The Show of Shows featured 16 matches over two nights. Some of the event's biggest highlights were Stone Cold Steve Austin having a match after 19 years away and Cody Rhodes returning to the company.

On Night Two, Triple H left his boots in the ring, and Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Usos defeated Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. In contrast, RK-Bro retained the RAW Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy.

The women's division also put on some stellar matchups as Bianca Belair dethroned Becky Lynch to become the RAW Women's Champion. Charlotte Flair retained the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey, while Sasha Banks and Naomi were crowned the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

