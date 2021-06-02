Indian WWE star Kavita Devi comments on release rumors; reveals why she missed Superstar Spectacle 

Indian WWE Superstar Kavita Devi has squashed the rumors about being released from the company. In fact, the reason why she's been missing from action is that Kavita Devi had to come to India as her husband had contracted COVID earlier in the year.

Special thanks to WWE India for sending us excerpts from her interview. Kavita Devi also told us why she missed Superstar Spectacle, the special show WWE put on for the Indian audience in January.

Kavita Devi sets the record straight about her WWE absence

India's been a COVID-19 hotbed in 2021, and unfortunately, Kavita Devi's family too has been affected during the pandemic. Devi shared a heartbreaking account of her personal struggles.

"I have been back at home in India since January. My husband contracted COVID earlier this year and I needed to be here with my family, I chose not to go back to America. Everyone at WWE has been incredibly supportive, I am filled with gratitude for everything they have done for me. I have also had an ACL injury for over a year and have been unable to perform in the ring but WWE still supported me through all of that," said Kavita Devi.

Kavita Devi confirmed that she's working out a deal with WWE that allows her to work out of India. She also spoke about missing the WWE Superstar Spectacle.

"WWE made every effort to still make me feel included - they even made it possible for me to film a video message to be used during the show. I was sad to not be there in person, but I had to be at home with my family," added Kavita Devi.

Kavita Devi is currently an ambassador for WWE in India. Because of the potential of the market, one has to believe that she will be with the company for a long time. It remains to be seen how the company plans to use her talents in the days that follow.