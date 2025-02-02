Indian actor controversially lashes out at WWE after Charlotte Flair wins the Royal Rumble

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 02, 2025 02:14 GMT
The star
The star's win got some odd reactions (Credit: WWE.com)

Charlotte Flair has returned and won the Women's Royal Rumble after having missed more than a year due to injury. A controversial Indian actor lashed out at WWE for their decision to have The Queen win, but not without creating some controversy with his latest opinion.

While Flair winning the Royal Rumble was by itself a controversial decision given her long absence, the result was predictable once the star entered at No. 27 with her own pyro as well. It looked like she would win and sure enough, she did. However, Kamaal R Khan, an Indian actor had some things to say.

Flair was left in the final three with Nia Jax and Roxanne Perez. After Nia was thrown out, she then eliminated Roxanne, winning the match and guaranteeing her WrestleMania title match. However, the actor who is no stranger to making controversial comments had a few things to say.

also-read-trending Trending

Khan controversially called out WWE, calling Charlotte Flair a "dirty looking old lady". He then went on to say that it was too obvious by WWE to have her win. He also demanded a "beautiful girl winner."

"I know that @WWE means entertainment. But you can’t write so obvious and easy script. Since a dirty looking old lady Flare [sic] entered in the #RoyalRumble everything was happening to make her winner. At least you could have made a beautiful girl winner! Very bad match. @netflix."

Charlotte Flair is 38 years old, while KRK is 50.

