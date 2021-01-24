Indus Sher's Saurav says he uses the Sidewalk Slam as a tribute to Kane 

Indus Sher's Saurav was recently interviewed by WWE Now India. During the interview, he revealed how WWE legend Kane has been a big inspiration for him.

WWE Superstar Spectacle takes place on India's Republic Day. The show will feature some of the top Indian talent in WWE as well as a number of stars from the main roster.

Saurav of Indus Sher was recently a guest on WWE Now India. During the interview, he opened up about his training ahead of WWE Superstar Spectacle. Saurav revealed that he has been working on learning new moves including some that are used in martial arts:

"I've learned quite a few moves that are used in martial arts. We've learned quite a few slams and throws that can't be used in kickboxing but instead of kickboxing if I did UFC or some other martial arts those things will be a big help to me."

Indus Sher's Saurav opens up about being inspired by Kane

Saurav also spoke about how WWE legend Kane has inspired him. He said that he's been a fan of Kane since his childhood. As a tribute to Kane, Saurav also uses the Sidewalk Slam:

"In this matter, I've been a little unlucky because I haven't yet met Kane. I'm a huge fan of his and I watch a lot of his matches which are given to us to learn from like who is your favorite wrestler, which moves do you like, look at some of those and learn from them. I use the Sidewalk Slam and I've been watching Kane since my childhood. So the Sidewalk Slam has always been one of my favorites."

Saurav was also asked about how he would react when he finally gets to meet Kane:

"I don't think I'll be able to directly talk to him. I think when I see him, I'll feel everything from my childhood and that I've fulfilled my dream."

Indus Sher will be in action at WWE Superstar Spectacle along with a number of Indian Superstars as well as former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and the Bollywood Boyz.

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

