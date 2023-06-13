Inexperienced 26-year-old female star takes down Chad Gable backstage on WWE RAW

Maxxine Dupri, who is not known for her in-ring prowess, was able to take down Chad Gable backstage on WWE RAW.

Although Maxxine Dupri hasn't spent much time in the ring, she was a key part of the stable Maximum Male Models. During her time with the group, she tried to recruit Otis into the group multiple times but was often thwarted by Gable.

However, after the WWE Draft, Maxxine joined Gable and Otis and became part of The Alpha Academy. Despite this, she is yet to have a match on the main roster.

For the past few weeks, Maxxine Dupri has been targeted by Valhalla. On one occasion, Valhalla tried to attack Maxxine but was kicked in the head.

While Gable appreciated the kick, he offered to train Maxxine to be a better wrestler. Tonight on RAW, Otis was busy showing Maxxine how to do an arm drag. Chad Gable stepped in to show her, and to everyone's surprise, Maxxine was able to hit an arm drag on Chad Gable, which looked picture-perfect.

Now that Maxxine's wrestling skills seem to be getting better, thanks to her association with The Alpha Academy, we might get to see more of her in the ring.

Do you want to see Maxxine Dupri wrestle in the ring? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes