Inexperienced superstar wins top title tonight at WWE event

Tiffany Stratton has defeated Lyra Valkyria for the vacant Women's Championship at WWE NXT Battleground.

After Indi Hartwell was drafted to RAW, it was evident that she wouldn't be able to remain NXT Women's Champion. Hence, Indi announced on WWE NXT that she would vacate the title.

A tournament was then announced for the vacant NXT Women's Championship. Tiffany Stratton made it to the finals of the tournament after defeating Gigi Dolin and Roxanne Perez. She was set to meet Lyra Valkyria, who defeated Kiana James and Cora Jade for the opportunity.

Tonight at WWE NXT Battleground, the two women came face to face in their first-ever singles match for the NXT Women's Championship. The two put on a stellar show at the event. There was some good storytelling with Lyra's leg, which was injured by Cora Jade a couple of weeks ago.

Tiffany Stratton continued to attack the leg throughout the match and ultimately won the bout after hitting her moonsault on Lyra.

The company must have high hopes for Tiffany, considering that she has only been wrestling for two years and has already won the top prize in her division.

Now that Tiffany is the new NXT Women's Champion, it will be interesting to see what the future looks like for the women's division.

