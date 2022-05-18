"It's a work" - Influential 8-time champion on why Sasha Banks-Naomi fiasco is scripted (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg feels that Sasha Banks and Naomi's walk-out from RAW was a work.

The former Intercontinental Champion, who was an influential WWE producer for several years, opined that Sasha Banks and Naomi's controversy was a scripted angle.

If proven wrong, Brian James was ready to eat his words, as he revealed on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted:

"So I went on; I don't know if it's live tonight, Doc, but I went to Busted Open Radio today, and I talked to Bubba and David about this. Look, I think it's a part of the deal. It's a work. That's just me," revealed Road Dogg. "I'll be happy to come back on and eat crow or revel in the fact that I was right. You know what I mean? [laughs]." [15:25 - 15:47]

Road Dogg says the Sasha Banks-Naomi incident is to draw attention to the WWE Women's Tag Team titles

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship has unfortunately been an afterthought since its introduction in 2018. Road Dogg said that creating a controversial narrative featuring the reigning champions was WWE's way of getting more eyeballs on the division.

The company's reaction to Banks and Naomi's rebellious act has evidently brought the championship into the spotlight. Fans will also pay more attention to the titles moving forward, as Road Dogg continued to explain:

"There is nothing going on with those tag titles. Sasha and Naomi are too big a stars to have those tag titles on them and not be doing something," noted the WWE veteran. "They haven't really done with those women's tag titles since the inception. I really feel like this was something to draw attention to those tag titles, and maybe if on TV, the company treats it like it's a big deal, maybe the fans will treat it like it's a big deal." [15:48 - 16:20]

Reports state that Sasha Banks and Naomi's concerns primarily pertain to the future of WWE's Women's tag team division.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens as the situation continues to unfold. Time will tell what happens next.

