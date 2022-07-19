Create
Injured former champion seemingly reacts to The Judgment Day's assault on Dominik Mysterio

The Judgment Day had been trying to get Dominik Mysterio to join their faction
Rosanne Raphael
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 19, 2022 09:13 AM IST

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley expressed her thoughts on The Judgment Day's assault on the faction's potential new member.

Over the past few weeks, Damian Priest and Finn Balor have been attempting to recruit Dominik Mysterio. Last week, the duo confronted Rey and Dominik Mysterio where Balor berated the former world champion for his parenting skills.

In the latest edition of RAW, Damian Priest defeated Rey Mysterio in a singles match. Following the match, with the assistance of Finn Balor, the duo carried out a vicious attack on the Master of the 619 in a bid to lure out his son. Dominik came to his father's rescue, stating that he would join Priest and Balor if that would prevent them from injuring his father. The two Judgment Day members then turned on the young Mysterio citing that he had failed their test.

Ripley has been out of in-ring action due to an alleged brain injury, but that did not stop her from sharing her reactions to her fellow team members' performance on RAW.

The Eradicator expressed her reaction to the segment. Additionally, she shared a tweet with an image of herself featuring an evil grin with the caption 'Good' and a pair of scale emojis.

"Good!" tweeted Ripley.
Good! ⚖️ https://t.co/mdmF912HxX

How did Twitter react to The Judgment Day's member's response to the segment?

Despite being out due to an injury, The Nightmare has been active on social media, updating fans with the events of her life. She also conveyed her insights on the varied segments and feuds happening in the industry.

However, wrestling fans could not refrain themselves from reacting to her tweet.

One fan responded with an image of a young Dominik Mysterio backstage at a WWE event:

@RheaRipley_WWE https://t.co/bVLyxOreic

Another fan shared a gif of The Joker from the Batman comics:

@RheaRipley_WWE https://t.co/ux4iKQe8Bj

One Twitter user shared a clip of Damian Priest kicking Rey Mysterio during their match:

@RheaRipley_WWE https://t.co/Eob5ilFBOW

Furthermore, a fan cited how they missed Rhea Ripley and shared an image of Michael Myers cosplayer eating cereal:

@RheaRipley_WWE miss u 😔 https://t.co/b3DUw56BOL

Another fan shared a gif of Ross and Joey from Friends with the caption 'The show needs you':

@RheaRipley_WWE The show needs you! https://t.co/3idVnff2am
Finn Balor joined the faction as the fourth member of The Judgment Day, and shocked the wrestling world when they overthrew their former leader Edge. With Rhea Ripley indefinitely out of in-ring action, it is yet to be seen who will join the former Universal Champion and the Archers of Infamy.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio should join the Judgment Day? Let us know in the comments section below.

Comments

