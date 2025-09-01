Injured Liv Morgan sends a message to Dominik Mysterio after he once again cheats to beat AJ Styles on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan has sent a message after Dominik Mysterio defeated AJ Styles on this week's WWE RAW in Paris. He retained the Intercontinental Championship over Styles in a controversial manner.Mysterio won the title at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning Bron Breakker in a Fatal Four-Way Match also involving Finn Balor and Penta. He pinned Balor to win the title and has successfully retained the belt on multiple occasions, including a win over Styles at SummerSlam 2025.With The Judgment Day banned from ringside, Mysterio was able to walk away with the Intercontinental Championship once again. This time around, he was helped by El Grande Americano, who attacked Styles and prevented him from winning the title. For weeks, Dirty Dom has been plotting with Americano, and on this week's RAW, it was finally revealed that the two cooked up a solid plan to outsmart The Phenomenal One.On X/Twitter, Morgan reacted to Dominik Mysterio's win by claiming that he was the greatest WWE Intercontinental Champion of all time.&quot;is STILL the GREATEST Intercontinental Champion of allllllllllllllll time ****,&quot; wrote Morgan.Check out Morgan's post on X:Morgan has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since June.. Amid her absence, Roxanne Perez has stepped up as the newest member of The Judgment Day and has been teaming up with Raquel Rodriguez. The duo even held the Women's Tag Team Championship before losing it to Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio now has the opportunity to become a double champion. He will once again challenge for the AAA Mega Championship, this time at Worlds Collide. The first time Mysterio challenged for the title was at Triplemanía, where El Grande Americano was also involved in a Fatal Four-Way Match.Dominik Mysterio will face El Hijo del Vikingo for his title at Worlds Collide. A win would be historic for The Judgment Day member.