Injured star sends heartfelt message to Damage CTRL ahead of major upcoming match

An injured WWE Superstar has sent a heartfelt message to Damage CTRL ahead of an upcoming major match.

It's been a while since Dakota Kai injured herself during a match. Since her injury, Kai hasn't been seen on WWE television. However, her stablemates have been featured predominantly.

In fact, Bayley and IYO SKY recently qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Kai recently took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to her stablemates ahead of their important match at WWE Money in the Bank.

"Rooting for you both," wrote Kai.

You can check out the tweet below:

Money in the Bank is set to take place on July 1 from the O2 Arena in London, England. Apart from Bayley and IYO SKY, the women's Money in the Bank ladder match will also feature Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, and Zoey Stark. There is still one more spot left in the match which is yet to be decided.

What's next for Damage CTRL?

Following SmackDown last week, Damage CTRL were interviewed on SmackDown Lowdown. During the interview, Bayley was her usual arrogant self as she claimed that one of them will walk out of MITB with the briefcase.

However, they were interrupted by Zelina Vega who didn't hesitate to challenge one of them to a match this week on SmackDown.

"I'm not all about this talk no more. So how about next week, I face one of you two? Then we can really see who's gonna climb up that ladder and grab that Money in the Bank briefcase and get that contract." [From 1:26 - 1:40]

IYO SKY was quick to respond to the challenge and accept it on behalf of Damage CTRL. Vega vs. SKY is set to take place on next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Who do you think will face Zelina Vega on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes