Injured superstar is sure Rey Mysterio will give him title opportunity on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio defeated Austin Theory to win the United States Champion on SmackDown earlier this month. His fellow LWO member, Santos Escobar, is sure his mentor will give him a title opportunity.

Escobar was initially supposed to challenge Austin Theory for the title after winning the United States Invitational on SmackDown. However, A-Town brutally attacked Escobar, leaving him unable to compete in the match.

Theory could not boast about his plan succeeding for too long as Rey Mysterio replaced Escobar in the title match at the final minute. The masked legend then defeated Theory to win the title. Santos Escobar responded confidently when asked if he would step inside the ring to challenge Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

During his latest appearance on Babyfaces radio, the LWO member said he is "sure" Rey Mysterio will give a title opportunity when the time is right.

"Absolutely, yes. We already went at it just to get an opportunity at this title. Now that he holds the title, the one thing I know for sure is that he will give me an opportunity when the time comes. I'm not ready to compete right now because of Austin Theory, and before I go for the title, I would like to repay Austin in kind," said Theory. [H/T Fightful]

Santos Escobar reveals plans for in-ring return on WWE SmackDown

The LWO member has mostly stuck to the sidelines since Austin Theory's aforementioned attack before their scheduled title match. He shared an update on his injury, saying he is currently unclear about his in-ring return. However, Santos Escobar is confident that when he does come back, he will be fully prepared to take on all the challenges that await him. He was quoted as saying:

"I'm not cleared to compete right now as it is because of Austin Theory, but trust me, my mind, and my heart are strong. I'm a strong-willed person. I will come back. When I come back, I will come back full steam."

Escobar noted that his first target upon returning to the ring will be Austin Theory. He hopes to punish the former United States Champion for his sneak attack on SmackDown, denying Escobar the biggest match of his main roster career.

There is also speculation over the idea of Santos Escobar potentially betraying Rey Mysterio, as the unsuspecting champion is expected to lock horns in a potential rematch with Theory. It will be interesting to see how WWE books Rey Mysterio's title run on SmackDown in the coming weeks.

