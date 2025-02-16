Injured WWE star may have competed in his last match; doctor's worst fear comes true

An injured WWE star may never compete again after tonight. He had previously received a warning from the doctor.

Je'Von Evans broke his jaw during the December 17 episode of NXT while trying to encourage Ethan Page to regain his smile. As a result of this assault, Evans' jaw had to be wired shut. Despite the severity of the injury, the 20-year-old was eager to get revenge on Page.

This week on WWE NXT, a doctor cleared him to compete at Vengeance Day but warned that his career could be over if Evans takes any more trauma to the jaw. Therefore, the young NXT star was asked to sign a waiver that would exempt WWE from any responsibility.

Tonight at Vengeance Day, Je'Von Evans came out of the gate fighting with aggression. He even tried to injure Ethan Page's jaw. The latter was even bleeding due to the onslaught of Evans. However, when Evans went for a springboard move, Page punched him in the jaw, knocking out his mouthguard. The former NXT Champion then hit the twisted grin for the victory.

After the match, Je'Von Evans was bleeding from his mouth. According to the doctor’s comments this week on NXT, he may have wrestled his last match.

