Injured WWE star plans to "hop on the trend"; makes major tease amid hiatus

WWE Survivor Series 2024 ended up being a nightmare for Bronson Reed after he injured himself while attempting to deliver a tsunami from the top of the WarGames structure. Throughout his rehabilitation so far, the injured star has been quite active on social media.

The recent TikTok comeback, after being banned in the United States, has been making headlines around the world. Millions around the world have referenced Mark Henry's fake retirement speech while talking about TikTok's comeback, which has been one of the most entertaining platforms for the wrestling industry.

Bronson Reed also had his say on the recent TikTok turnaround, asking fans if he should make an account on the social media platform as well. While Reed has been making headlines with his recent posts on X, an account on TikTok could add a lot of interesting content from the star.

"With all the fuss these past few days ... Should I hop on the trend? Who'd want me on TikTok?" asked Bronson Reed.

Who else is out with an injury in WWE?

Several WWE Superstars have been out on a hiatus with an injury. One of the most anticipated names potentially set to return very soon is Charlotte Flair, who has been out with an injury for over a year now.

Randy Orton, who has also been recovering from the effects of a Piledriver, is expected to return very soon. Tonga Loa injured himself during the Men's WarGames match in 2024 and is expected to make headlines following his return to the company.

AJ Styles has also been out with an injury for a few months and recently stated that his recovery has been challenging. Asuka is recovering from a knee injury and seems to be on the verge of making a comeback to the squared circle. Time will tell what WWE has in store for these stars and several others who have been out with an injury, following their return.

