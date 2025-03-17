Injured WWE star is replaced; drops a pipebomb in front of CM Punk 

CM Punk is famous for his pipebomb promo back in the day in WWE for how much it changed everything for the company and his own career. Now, a wrestler who has been injured and had to be replaced has cut one of his own in front of Punk.

Ad

CM Punk was part of WWE LFG this week and gave various stars a chance to cut their promos. Several stars took that opportunity with both hands and now, a wrestler who suffered an injury has spoken up as well. BJ Ray has made an impact since appearing on the show, managing to anger both The Undertaker and Bully Ray simply through his disrespectful attitude.

He was part of Team Bubba but suffered an injury at an NXT House Show and, as a result, was replaced by Cutler James. The WWE star still appears on the show at this point, and when CM Punk gave the stars the opportunity to speak, he took it.

Ad

Trending

He sat down cross-legged in front of CM Punk, the pose that Punk made famous, and took shots at everyone.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

"You know, it's kind of funny, ever since I got here, all I keep hearing is LFG this, LFG that, as if there's any camaraderie here in this whole process. You want to know what's crazy? Ever since I broke the news about my shoulder, not a single person in this room reached out to me, texted me. Especially you team Bubba. I would have expected the most out of y'all. I get it, everybody is excited that the No. 1 contender got eliminated."

Ad

He started to take shots at each of the stars individually.

"You know Zena, you're the epitome of stupidity. I know you probably don't know what I'm saying right now, but I don't have a box of Crayola crayons to draw a picture for you. You know Tatyanna, I see you shaking your head over there, putting your head down, I'm going to just move past you because I don't need you crying for an hour after I say what I'm going to say."

Ad

Expand Tweet

He went on to take shots at Cutler James as well, the star who replaced him, and reminded him that he was nothing more than a replacement and that he was going to show James why he was in his position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback