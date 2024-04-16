Injured WWE star sends a message to Rhea Ripley after she vacates belt; The Nightmare responds

Rhea Ripley has responded to CM Punk's heartfelt message after she vacated her Women's World Title on WWE RAW.

Shortly after Ripley vacated her belt on RAW tonight, Punk took to his Instagram stories and sent a wholesome message to her. He shared a picture of his dog Larry and wrote that he sends his kisses to her.

Rhea Ripley has now shared a response to Punk's Instagram story. Check out her reaction below:

Punk himself has been on the shelf for a while now. He competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. He had only one goal on his mind: headlining WrestleMania XL. Punk unfortunately suffered an injury during the final moments of the match and later announced that he was going to miss 'Mania.

Punk's announcement was heartbreaking for his fans as he has been wanting to headline 'Mania for more than a decade at this point. He will be out of action for a while and his fans can't wait to see him make a triumphant return to WWE TV. As for Ripley, she will be back as dominant as ever and will do her absolute best to recapture what she never lost.

