Injured WWE Superstar celebrates leaving her crutches behind following surgery

WWE Superstar Dakota Kai announced that she'd no longer need crutches following her successful knee surgery.

Kai suffered a torn ACL on her right knee on the May 12 edition of SmackDown. Damage CTRL was trying to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

It was Dakota's second ACL injury on the same knee, with the first one happening in 2019 when she was still on NXT. Kai underwent knee surgery a few weeks ago and could be out for at least nine months. It should be noted that Morgan also suffered a shoulder injury during the match.

In a post on her Twitter account, Kai shared with her followers that she's off her crutches and can walk on her own. She commemorated the event on her official Twitch account.

"6pm EST tonight. I’m off crutches, come celebrate with me as I throw them off a building* *metaphorically," tweeted Kai.

Dakota Kai is on her way to recovery, but it will be long considering it's the same knee she injured four years ago.

In the meantime, Bayley and IYO SKY will have to maintain Damage CTRL despite the palpable tension between them over the past couple of months.

WWE announces deal with Twitch

Back in 2020, WWE banned their superstars from streaming on Twitch, which was met with many negative reactions. The company tried to undo the damage by allowing them to stream again, but they will get a share of the revenue.

Fast forward to April of this year, and superstars are now allowed to get back into the platform with minimal restrictions. On Monday, a press release revealed that Twitch had partnered with the world's biggest wrestling company.

"The weekly viewing experience will be led by a rotating cast of hosts and will regularly feature appearances by WWE Superstars, unique and exclusive content such as backstage interviews, and more." [H/T Business Wire]

Superstars like Dakota Kai, Drew Gulak, Mia Yim, Xavier Woods, and Zelina Vega are already back on the platform. AJ Styles also had a popular Twitch channel, but has not returned to it yet.

