Injured WWE Superstar crashes Rey Mysterio's 20th anniversary celebration

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio's 20th-anniversary celebrations backstage came to a halt due to an interruption by Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator is reportedly out of in-ring action for a brain injury. She was last seen on RAW qualifying for a shot at Bianca Belair's title at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

On the latest edition of RAW, Rey Mysterio thanked the WWE Universe for supporting him throughout his career and recalled a few notable opponents like Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero and Batista, amongst others. Following his showcase of gratitude to the fans, the Master of the 619 and his son Dominik Mysterio defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a tag team match.

After their match, in a backstage segment, Rey Mysterio's daughter surprised him with a gift that was the iconic purple costume that he donned in 1996 at the commencement of his career.

While his family and friends celebrated the momentous occasion, Rhea Ripley crashed the party while wearing an Eddie Guerrero t-shirt. Mysterio's daughter, Aalyah, confronted Ripley, to which she reacted with a vicious assault. Distracted in a bid to separate the two, Finn Balor and Damian Priest assaulted Rey much to his surprise.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio created history by becoming the first and only father-son duo to win tag team titles. Their recent feud with Judgment Day seems to be growing more extensively each week.

