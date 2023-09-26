Injured WWE Superstar demands Nia Jax be banned from WWE RAW; is furious

Nia Jax is not a well-loved person backstage in the WWE RAW locker room. After her actions over the last two weeks, she appears to have made some enemies. One enemy, in particular, has now demanded that Jax be banned from WWE RAW altogether - Chelsea Green.

Green showed off her injury on Twitter recently, saying that following the segment on RAW, she had suffered quite a bit. The star has been open about her issues with Jax since then, nicknaming her Nia "Sasquatch" Jax.

Tonight, Green was not booked on WWE RAW. Whether this was due to the hematoma on her elbow is not confirmed.

However, the star didn't hesitate before taking a shot at Jax. She called for Nia Jax to be banned, demanding that action be taken against her for attacking her the way Jax had done the previous week.

However, instead, Jax got a promo on RAW, something Green was furious about, and criticized Adam Pearce for it. Jax is unpopular and seems to be uniting the rest of the WWE locker room against herself.

