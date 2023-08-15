Injured WWE Superstar gets cast in comedy movie amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Injuries are an unfortunate part of wrestling, but the recovery time often allows WWE Superstars to pursue opportunities outside the business. Big E is doing just that after getting cast in a comedy film despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Big E has been out of action since last year when he suffered an unfortunate injury on an episode of SmackDown. During his time away from the ring, the star has appeared in several events. He recently got cast in a family comedy film based on Matt Davenport's original screenplay. Davenport is a gear designer for several stars, such as The New Day, Ricochet, and Johnny Gargano.

According to Deadline, the movie titled F Plus will be headlined by former UFC star Randy Couture, comedian Tommy Davidson and The Boys actress Jennifer Esposito. Big E's role was not specified, but he'll be joined by other newcomers such as Cade Clark, Lily Jane, Wells Rappaport, Lilly Rae Tricano, and James Williams Jr.

F Plus will be Big E's third move but the first one where he's not portraying himself. He previously appeared on WWE Films' Countdown in 2016 and Netflix's Escape The Undertaker in 2021.

Big E unsure about his WWE future

In an appearance on the SummerSlam media scrum a couple of weeks ago, Big E gave an update on his future in WWE. He explained that there's still no timetable for his return and even the possibility of retirement.

"I don't really have a timeline right now," Big E said. "I'm just really grateful not to have any nerve pain. My strength is great, legit, no issues whatsoever. So, it's just something I want to be smart about and make the very best decision for my life. Because, you know, hopefully, I'd like to have a lot of life, a lot of healthy life ahead of me. So, I just want to be smart about the decision. Unfortunately, right now, I have no answers." [H/T Haus of Wrestling]

The former WWE Champion has been one of the most beloved stars on the roster. It remains to be seen whether a return to the ring is on the cards for Big E in the near future.

