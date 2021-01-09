Injured WWE Superstar hints at return after Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode's win

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode win the SmackDown Tag Team titles from The Street Profits. Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Erik and Ivar took to social media to give their cryptic response to the title change.

Writing on Instagram, Ivar reacted to WWE’s post about Ziggler and Roode’s win with three ‘look’ emojis. His fellow Viking Raiders member, Erik, also reacted with three ‘thinking’ emojis.

The Viking Raiders held the NXT Tag Team titles and RAW Tag Team titles

Ivar has not competed in a match since the September 7, 2020 episode of WWE RAW. The episode featured a match which saw The Viking Raiders, Apollo Crews, and Ricochet lose against The Hurt Business.

During the match, Ivar landed awkwardly following a suicide dive to the outside of the ring. The 36-year-old underwent neck surgery and he has not appeared on WWE television since.

What’s next for Erik and Ivar in WWE?

Little over a week post surgery, the road to recovery has begun!!! I can't say Thank you enough to everyone for all the love and support, it has been unbelievably humbling. Better, Stronger, Healthier here I come! 💕🍗🤘 https://t.co/7IyYEJYuZo — Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) September 24, 2020

It is unclear when The Viking Raiders will return to in-ring action in WWE as a tag team. While Ivar underwent neck surgery in September 2020, Erik underwent surgery on his arm in October 2020.

Erik quickly recovered and competed in matches against Titus O’Neil and Akira Tozawa on WWE Main Event in early November 2020. His last WWE match took place on November 9 when he participated in a seven-man 24/7 Championship match on WWE RAW.