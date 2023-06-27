Injured WWE Superstar provides update on his recovery

WWE Superstar Braun Strowmn recently gave an update on his recovery from neck surgery and shared his struggles with not being able to wrestle.

Strowman underwent level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. He's been ruled out indefinitely but is expected to make a full recovery.

The Monster Among Men is progressing quite well from his surgery. He recently told his fans on social media that he was cleared to start light weight training and is already back in the gym.

"Just got the green light to start light weight training again!!!! Time to rebuild the #Monster," tweeted Strowman.

However, Strowman is only just beginning his long road to recovery and will have some struggles along the way. He shared his thoughts on missing wrestling already and having a hard time being unable to do what he loves.

"I'm not gonna lie. This is hard," Strowman wrote on Twitter. "I hate not being able to do what I love. Especially after it was taken away from me two years ago. Being back where I love and then again having it taken away again by things that I couldn't control yet again is hard. I just want to wrestle!"

Braun Strowman returned to WWE last September after being released in June 2021 as part of the COVID-19 pandemic budget cuts. He feuded with top stars such as Omos and Gunther before starting a tag team with Ricochet. They were on the road to being tag team championship contenders when Strowman had to undergo neck surgery.

WWE Superstar cheers up Braun Strowman

Chad Gable was one of many people who messaged Braun Strowman after he shared his struggles with the injury.

Gable sent him some positive thoughts while also challenging him to rematch when he's healthy again.

"Stay positive, my guy. You'll be back," Gable wrote. "I'll be waiting when you return. I need my singles rematch since I'm pretty sure you very blatantly cheated last time in Minnesota."

Strowman responded by accepting the rematch. He also asked Gable how he pulled off Chaos Theory on him at WrestleMania 39. It was one of the most impressive feats of strength in WWE over the past few years.

