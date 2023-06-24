Injured WWE Superstar returns on SmackDown after enormous title change; massive title match on the cards

WWE saw the return of a top name this week on SmackDown, just after an enormous title change took place. Liv Morgan came back to stand beside her partner, Raquel Rodriguez, just after the star confronted Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey following a tag team title unification match.

SmackDown was a big show in every way, as two pairs of championships were unified. Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey defeated the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, winning their titles and unifying them with their own WWE Women's Tag Titles.

They called Raquel to the ring to mock her after their huge win. But Rodriguez was not taking it, letting them know she was coming for the titles that "they" had never lost.

As it turned out, she was talking about herself and Liv Morgan. The latter, who had been out with a shoulder injury since last month, returned to SmackDown this week. Morgan immediately stood next to Rodriguez, leading to Rousey and Baszler making a retreat.

A title challenge has been set, and now it's a matter of time before the actual match takes place.

Whether it occurs before or at WWE Money in the Bank remains to be seen.

Do you see a title change coming up? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

