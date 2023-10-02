Injured WWE Superstar shares recovery update

Injuries have always been part of a WWE Superstar's life in the ring, and it's something that no one wants to go through. Sonya Deville is currently out due to a knee injury, and she recently shared an update on her recovery.

Deville and Chelsea Green won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the July 17 episode of RAW. It was Deville's first title in the company, but the celebration lasted less than a month.

TMZ Sports reported in early August that the former Tough Enough contestant suffered a left knee injury and was ruled out indefinitely. She was diagnosed with a torn ACL and underwent successful surgery.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Deville shared a photo of herself in the gym. She's ready to work out, and it seems like she no longer needs her knee brace for support. Sonya had to walk on crutches after the surgery, but it looks like her knee has gotten stronger since.

"Road to recovery LFG," Deville wrote.

Sonya Deville posted this on her Instagram account.

Chelsea Green remained as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. After Sonya Deville's diagnosis, Piper Niven was named Green's partner and became the champion.

Are the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles cursed?

Sonya Deville was one of several WWE Superstars who held the Women's Tag Team Championship but suffered from bad luck. Former tag team champion Aliyah suffered shoulder and rib injuries during her reign, while Dakota Kai also tore her ACL like Deville.

Liv Morgan also had a shoulder injury during her reign, Trish Stratus betrayed Becky Lynch, and Shayna Baszler dismantled Ronda Rousey. These are all coincidences, but many fans believe that the titles are cursed and it has been incorporated into a storyline.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn recently claimed in a vignette on SmackDown that they were the ones who cursed the championship. It was their first appearance on television since losing to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in a unification match several months ago.

What do you think will happen when Sonya Deville returns from her injury? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.