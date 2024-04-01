Injured WWE Superstar spotted training at Performance Center ahead of WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania XL is around the corner, and the WWE Universe is looking forward to seeing its favorite stars in action on The Grandest Stage of Them All. While the marquee event is stacked with legendary wrestlers, one star who will not be competing at The Show of Shows is Charlotte Flair. The 14-time Women's Champion was recently spotted training at the Performance Center.

The Queen was last seen in action on the December 8th episode of WWE SmackDown, where she suffered an injury. In her one-on-one match with Asuka, Flair found herself hanging awkwardly on the top rope. It was reported that she needed help to get to the back and would be out of action for nine months.

Expand Tweet

Since her injury, The Queen has been active on social media, giving her fans a day-to-day update on her road to recovery. In her latest post, she was seen running laps in the WWE Performance Center. It looks like the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion has made quite a progress since her injury.

Will Charlotte Flair be at WrestleMania XL?

While she won't perform at this year's Show of Shows, Charlotte Flair is advertised to appear at WWE World on April 6th to meet and greet with her fans ahead of the two-day event.

This will be one of the few WrestleManias that Charlotte Flair will miss. On last year's show, she walked in as the SmackDown Women's Champion and dropped the title to Rhea Ripley. A year later, The Eradicator is all set to defend her Women's World Title at The Showcase of the Immortals.

While Flair will be away from the action this year, there are a host of women's matches worth looking forward to. Apart from the Women's World Championship clash between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch, former Damage CTRL leader Bayley will lock horns with IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship.

The remaining Damage CTRL members will battle Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill in a six-woman tag team match. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Charlotte Flair appears in any capacity at WrestleMania 40.

Poll : Will Charlotte Flair appear at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion