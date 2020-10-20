Injury update on former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross suffered an injury during his NXT Championship match at WWE's NXT TakeOver: XXX, where he battled Keith Lee. While Kross defeated Lee to become the new NXT Champion, it came at a cost, as he was injured in the process. Now, Scarlett Bordeaux has provided an update regarding Karrion Kross and how his recovery is going in an Instagram post.

Karrion Kross came to WWE with Scarlett Bordeaux, and the two proved to be dominant in their time in the company. Keith Lee achieved success in WWE NXT to become the Double Champion, holding both the WWE NXT Championship and the North American Champion. Lee would then surrender his North American title. However, despite breaking Adam Cole's long-standing NXT title reign, Lee was not able to hold on to the title for long.

Instead, Keith Lee faced Karrion Kross in a match for the NXT Championship, where Kross came away with the win. Unfortunately, the celebrations would not last long, as it was revealed that Kross had separated his acromioclavicular joint during his match against Lee.

As a result of the injury, Karrion Kross surrendered his WWE NXT Championship, and it was later won by Finn Balor, after overcoming other Superstars, including Adam Cole.

Update on Karrion Kross' injury after surrendering WWE NXT Championship

Scarlett Bordeaux made an Instagram post with a video showingKarrion Kross lifting both her and another woman, while they are sitting in a basket, showcasing that he is on the road to recovery.

"Everyone loves a comeback, but not everyone is willing to do what it takes. We’re getting closer... and he’s about to be the deadliest piece on the board."

The former WWE NXT Champion appeared to be well into his road to recovery.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Finn Balor was injured in his WWE NXT title defence against Kyle O'Reilly, and fractured his jaw in two places. Balor has undergone surgery successfully, and is also about to make a return, but is still holding the NXT title at this time.

The future of the WWE NXT Championship may not be certain for the moment, but both the Champion and the former Champion appear ready to return in the coming weeks.

Readers can also check out Sportskeeda's interview with another recently returned WWE Superstar, Elias, here.