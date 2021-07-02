Injury update on Mercedes Martinez after scary knockout on WWE NXT - Reports

There was a very scary moment on WWE NXT this week when Mercedes Martinez took a roundhouse kick to the side of her head from Xia Li in their mixed tag team match. The kick instantly knocked Martinez out as she dropped to the mat in a heap; this led to the referee stopping the match.

Following the match, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Mercedes Martinez was evaluated backstage and was sent to the hospital for further evaluation.

In an update from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Mercedes Martinez is expected to recover from Tuesday's injury but has been diagnosed with a concussion.

Was @RealMMartinez able to get a measure of redemption against @FearTianSha? pic.twitter.com/PIbSIhW3Kh — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 1, 2021

If you look back at the footage from Tuesday (which is in the embedded tweet above), it's no surprise that Mercedes Martinez suffered a concussion as she made no effort to get her hand up to cover herself from the incoming kick.

As for how long Martinez will be out, no one knows for certain as concussions affect each person differently. Some wrestlers are able to bounce right back from one while some take months, and others' careers have ended due to this injury.

With Mercedes Martinez on the shelf, it is uncertain what the future of Xia Li and the Tian Sha faction will be because it doesn't seem like their rivalry with Martinez was ready to end this week.

A TRUE badass. This ain’t over. Payback is a b***h. ✨ pic.twitter.com/DsWdb8UsP8 — 𝗝𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗦 (@JakeAtlas_) June 30, 2021

