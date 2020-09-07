Injury update on Sasha Banks and Big E

This past week on Friday Night SmackDown, the long-standing alliance between Sasha Banks and Bayley finally came to an end when Bayley viciously assaulted her best friend following their unsuccessful attempt at winning back the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. During the match, Sasha Banks suffered a storyline knee injury. After the match, she refused medical attention only for Bayley to turn on her and viciously assault her.

Another massive injury angle that went down on SmackDown involved Big E, who was supposed to be in the #1 contender's match for the Universal Championship. He was attacked backstage by Sheamus, who sent him through the windshield of a car.

Both of them were taken to the local medical facilities. In a recent update on their situation, a statement on WWE.com revealed that both have been discharged from the hospital and are recovering at their homes.

UPDATE: https://t.co/wNpELtByip has learned that @SashaBanksWWE and @WWEBigE have both been discharged from the hospital and are recovering at home. https://t.co/4NikEIzkq5 — WWE (@WWE) September 7, 2020

What is next for Sasha Banks and Big E on SmackDown?

The explosion between Sasha Banks and Bayley was always on the card, and now that it has finally happened, we might soon see the two of them get into a massive feud, presumably with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line.

As of now, Sasha Banks might take a week or two off to sell the injury and return after that. Big E, on the other hand, will likely be looking for revenge against Sheamus and we might see the two of them taking on each other in the near future.

