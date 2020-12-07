AEW star Wardlow appeared on the latest edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. Wardlow opened up on his dream matches that he wants to have with two WWE legends, in response to a fan question via Twitter. Wardlow stated that he would love to get in the ring with WWE greats, The Rock, and Brock Lesnar.

This is like asking your favorite song, your favorite movie, or favorite match. There's not just one. I would say the top two would be Rock and the other would be Brock [Lesnar].

Wardlow added that one of his dream matches has already happened, which was against Cody Rhodes. The match was contested inside a steel cage, with Cody Rhodes coming out victorious in the end. Wardlow also stated that he would love to wrestle AEW World Champion Kenny Omega somewhere down the line.

The Rock and Brock Lesnar are two of the biggest Superstars in WWE history

Wardlow is just one of several current wrestlers in the industry who look up to The Rock and Brock Lesnar. The Rock is possibly the greatest talker in the history of this business and was one of the biggest reasons why WWE managed to put WCW down at the end of the Monday Night Wars.

Brock Lesnar came up to the main roster at a time when The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin's time on the top was nearing its end, and he was pushed as 'The Next Big Thing' in WWE. Lesnar was WWE's biggest Superstar during the Ruthless Aggression Era and went on to achieve great success in NJPW and UFC.