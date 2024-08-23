"Innocent comment" - Bobby Lashley clarifies statement about two major names after WWE departure

Bobby Lashley and MVP's time with WWE has ended, but The All Mighty was surrounded by controversy due to a statement he made about Triple H and Vince McMahon. Recently, the 48-year-old star clarified a few things about his comments.

Earlier this month, Bobby Lashley got candid about his experience working under Triple H's WWE regime compared to Vince McMahon's previous leadership. The All Mighty pointed out a few differences, which landed him in hot water amongst the fans.

In an interview with The Bo and Them Show, the former WWE Champion clarified a few things from his previous statement. Lashley said that he only made an innocent comment and had no intentions of firing shots at anyone, including the company.

Trending

“I said something where I had more of a relationship with Vince than Triple H, and everybody was going after me. Vince did this and Triple H did this. It was a very simple, innocent comment. When Vince was here, I had more conversations with him. I don’t know what anybody does in their personal life. And where I work, that’s what I concentrate on," Lashley said. [H/T: WON]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Bobby Lashley details professional relationship with Vince McMahon in WWE

It's no secret that Bobby Lashley's use was limited under Triple H's leadership and it eventually became one of the reasons behind his departure from the Stamford-based promotion alongside MVP. However, a different side of The All Mighty was showcased to the world under Vince McMahon's regime.

In the same interview, the former WWE Champion addressed his previous run under Vince McMahon's creative leadership. Lashley stated that McMahon wanted to showcase him on weekly television and present his different layers to the fans.

“And when we were there, Vince was always trying to pull a different side of me. So there were different things I did at that time when I was in the wrestling business when Vince was in charge (...) What Vince told me was I want to see different layers of you… He was like man, there’s so much more to you, so I want to make you feel uncomfortable on TV so that we can get those different layers," Lashley said. [H/T: WON]

It'll be interesting to see where the duo of The All Mighty and MVP will appear next in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback