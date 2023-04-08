Insane amount of money Shane McMahon earned for one WWE appearance in 2022 revealed

Shane McMahon has put his body on the line in a death-defying situation on numerous occasions to entertain the WWE Universe across the globe. It was recently revealed that McMahon earned an insane amount of money in 2022 when he made only one appearance for the company.

In 2019, Shane McMahon turned heel after a long time and feuded with The Miz to win at WrestleMania 35. He later created an alliance with Drew McIntyre and also scored a massive victory over Roman Reigns.

The Best in the World was part of several iconic moments during the Attitude Era and made appearances in almost every new era of WWE. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics revealed today that McMahon received an insane amount of money for one appearance:

"Shane McMahon's talent pay for 2022 was $827,559, disclosed in the proxy because he's a family member. This was already disclosed earlier this year in another filing when Vince returned to the company. Shane had 1 match in 2022, as part of the Royal Rumble match."

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston Shane McMahon's talent pay for 2022 was $827,559, disclosed in the proxy because he's a family member. This was already disclosed earlier this year in another filing when Vince returned to the company.



Shane had 1 match in 2022, as part of the Royal Rumble match. Shane McMahon's talent pay for 2022 was $827,559, disclosed in the proxy because he's a family member. This was already disclosed earlier this year in another filing when Vince returned to the company.Shane had 1 match in 2022, as part of the Royal Rumble match.

The Best in the World had one match at the event where he entered the gimmick match and booked himself in a strong way where he was finally eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

Shane McMahon had his first WWE match in over a year at WrestleMania 39

In 2019, Shane McMahon turned heel after he became 'The Best in the World,' winning the WWE World Cup. He then won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships alongside The Miz and turned after losing the titles.

McMahon's run as the big bag guy went on for a while on the blue brand until he faced Kevin Owens. During the SmackDown premiere on FOX, he lost a Ladder match to The Prizefighter and went on a hiatus.

In 2021, he returned to the red brand and teamed up with Elias and Jaxson Ryker to feud with Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men defeated McMahon in a Steel Cage match at WrestleMania 37.

Last week, Shane McMahon made his return to the company to face The Miz in an impromptu match. Unfortunately, he tore his quad during the match and was replaced by Snoop Dogg.

What are your thoughts on Shane McMahon's recent WWE earnings? Sound off in the comment section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes