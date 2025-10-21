Insane reason why Xavier Woods missed RAW this week revealed by Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller were interviewed on RAW this week, and they revealed why Xavier Woods was absent. It was nothing short of an insane reason to miss the show.Things haven't been going all that well for The New Day, who appear to have been on a bit of a slump ever since losing the World Tag Team Championships. They appear to be in a bit of a state of limbo on Monday Night RAW as they approach a whole year since they shockingly turned on Big E in the ten-year anniversary. On RAW this week, Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller were interviewed, where they revealed the insane reason why Xavier Woods was absent from RAW that week. They said that the disrespect from everyone was making Xavier Woods go insane, and he couldn't tolerate it, so he didn't appear on RAW.It appeared to be some form of a &quot;protest&quot;. Meanwhile, Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller happily participated in the battle royal, where they were both thrown out. As of now, it seems unclear what the future of The New Day is.To many, Big E is considered effectively retired, and when he offered his services to be The New Day's manager, they completely shut him down, and that was the last real story we saw him get involved in on WWE TV.As of now, Big E remains an analyst on the panels on WWE Premium Live Events, and it looks like the company is putting him to work outside of wrestling. It seems like Big E could be the only one to breathe new life into The New Day. Although it seemed like that would happen post the tenth anniversary, they have seemingly been facing a greater slump than ever and only have one brief title reign to show for it.