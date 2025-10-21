  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Insane reason why Xavier Woods missed RAW this week revealed by Kofi Kingston

Insane reason why Xavier Woods missed RAW this week revealed by Kofi Kingston

By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 21, 2025 02:42 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller were interviewed on RAW this week, and they revealed why Xavier Woods was absent. It was nothing short of an insane reason to miss the show.

Ad

Things haven't been going all that well for The New Day, who appear to have been on a bit of a slump ever since losing the World Tag Team Championships. They appear to be in a bit of a state of limbo on Monday Night RAW as they approach a whole year since they shockingly turned on Big E in the ten-year anniversary.

On RAW this week, Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller were interviewed, where they revealed the insane reason why Xavier Woods was absent from RAW that week. They said that the disrespect from everyone was making Xavier Woods go insane, and he couldn't tolerate it, so he didn't appear on RAW.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

It appeared to be some form of a "protest". Meanwhile, Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller happily participated in the battle royal, where they were both thrown out. As of now, it seems unclear what the future of The New Day is.

To many, Big E is considered effectively retired, and when he offered his services to be The New Day's manager, they completely shut him down, and that was the last real story we saw him get involved in on WWE TV.

As of now, Big E remains an analyst on the panels on WWE Premium Live Events, and it looks like the company is putting him to work outside of wrestling. It seems like Big E could be the only one to breathe new life into The New Day. Although it seemed like that would happen post the tenth anniversary, they have seemingly been facing a greater slump than ever and only have one brief title reign to show for it.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications