Insane takedown of 385-pound WWE Superstar was "revenge", says Angelo Dawkins

Angelo Dawkins said in a recent podcast that it was revenge served when he took down 385-pound WWE Superstar Braun Strowman.

On the September 5, 2022, episode of WWE RAW, Braun Strowman made a return. He took out several superstars who were participating in a Fatal 4-way tag-team match. Angelo Dawkins ended up the worst of it as Strowman performed a running power slam on him through the announce table. Since then, Dawkins wanted to get his revenge.

In a recent podcast with The Ringer Wrestling Show, Dawkins talked about how he got his revenge on Strowman.

He said that on April 2, 2023, at the WWE WrestleMania 39 men's tag team showcase match, Strowman was feeling good as he was again running through everyone, before Dawkins suddenly managed to take him out. He said it felt like an earthquake hit SoFi Stadium when Strowman fell on the ground.

"Braun was running through everybody. He’s feeling himself, he’s feeling good because he’s running through everybody and then boom! Y’all heard the thud. Shook the stadium. An earthquake hit in Los Angeles, an earthquake hit in SoFi Stadium. The ground moved, the heavens split open, the sun was shining down and what happened? Yes, yes. I proved to the world that monsters can get derailed too by the one and only Angelo Dawkins, okay?" (H/T Post Wrestling)

Dawkins shared why he got his revenge at WrestleMania 39 against WWE Superstar Braun Strowman

In the same podcast, Dawkins conveyed the reason he got his revenge on Braun Strowman at SoFi. He said that he was still kind of angry that the Bengals lost the Super Bowl at SoFi, so he took out his anger on Strowman and got his revenge.

"Because I had J.I.D., J. Cole, ‘Stick’ in my head as I was hitting Braun Strowman because I brought the hit stick, I brought the pain. I did what I had to do and I got my revenge on Braun Strowman. That day, I got my revenge for the Cincinnati Bengals. That day, and I had to remind people that your boy did win a National Championship in football so you know…" (H/T Post Wrestling)

Angelo Dawkins will be competing alongside his Street Profits teammate Montez Ford in a match to decide the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

