Insane WWE lawsuit featuring The Rock finally dismissed

A lawsuit involving The Rock and other WWE personalities filed by former IMPACT star Rhaka Khan was dismissed by a United States district court.

Khan, who was in WWE developmental in the mid-2000s, made headlines back in October when she sued several former and current wrestlers, as well as companies and government entities. In total, there were more than 1,000 defendants listed in her lawsuit.

Some of the people named in the lawsuit include The Rock, Mick Foley, Booker T, The Miz, Maryse, Jim Cornette, Nikki Bella, Heath Slater, and Mark Jindrak. Even Chris Benoit, who has been dead since 2007, was being sued.

According to PW Insider, the crazy lawsuit has been dismissed without any of the defendants getting served with the suit. Khan was looking for $3 billion in damages. She has 30 days to file an amended complaint but not an appeal.

"The Court dismisses the claims that arose in Suffolk, El Paso, Dona Ana, Pueblo, and Cook Counties for improper venue, without prejudice to Biggers filing new civil actions in the proper venues. See 28 U.S.C. § 1406(a). The Court grants Biggers 30 days' leave to file an amended complaint asserting any claim that arose in New York County, or in any other county within the Southern District of New York. The Court certifies under 28 U.S.C. § 1915(a)(3) that any appeal from this order would not be taken in good faith, and therefore IFP status is denied for the purpose of an appeal." (h/t 411 Mania)

It's not clear if Rhaka Khan crossed paths with many of the personalities listed in her lawsuit. During her time in WWE developmental from 2005 to 2006, The Rock was already out of the company and had started his career in Hollywood.

Lawsuit dismissal a minuscule win for The Rock in a dismal year

It has been a tough year for The Rock in terms of his success in the entertainment industry. An insane lawsuit getting dismissed might be one of the few wins he's had over the past 365 days.

Black Adam was a box-office bomb and James Gunn removed him from the DCEU. He also returned to the Fast and Furious franchise after promising not to appear anymore due to his feud with Vin Diesel.

If that's not enough, Young Rock was canceled by NBC last week after three seasons. And to top it off, the XFL lost an estimated $60 million in its first season under RedBird Capital Partners, The Rock, and his wife Dany Garcia.

Despite all that has happened in the past year, The Rock remains one of the most popular actors in the world. He still has an $800 million net worth and has an upcoming film, Red One, with Chris Evans coming out later this year.

