Intercontinental Champion Gunther will undergo unexpected major character change later this year, predicts ex-WWE star

Former WWE Superstar Matthew Rehwoldt (Aiden English) believes Gunther will start transitioning into a babyface later this year.

The Ring General debuted on the main roster nearly two years ago. He has since been a heel character, leading the Imperium faction. Meanwhile, he has become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history.

Imperium is currently feuding with The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. On the last episode of The Red Brand, Gunther defeated Dominik Mysterio in a one-on-one match. Meanwhile, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser lost to Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Speaking on Rebooked, Rehwoldt claimed The Judgment Day is more babyface in their current feud with Imperium. However, he predicted that Gunther would start transitioning into a babyface later this year.

"I think Gunther is another one, though. He's another heel who's so da*n good, and people know how da*n good he is at everything. He will become a babyface over time. I think The Judgment Day in this feud is more babyface. I think they will be. And I think they're gonna be in that transition, or at least, I think to your point, Priest is, especially. But I think Imperium has a little bit longer, and then maybe Gunther goes; later this year, maybe [he] flips that around at some point," he said. [1:22:37 - 1:23:03]

Who will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL?

Nearly two weeks ago, Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW. He recently surpassed 634 days as IC Champion.

While The Ring General does not yet have an opponent for WrestleMania XL, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced last Monday that six WWE Superstars will compete in a Gauntlet Match on the flagship show next week to determine Gunther's challenger at WrestleMania.

The names Pearce chose to battle for the opportunity were Sami Zayn, JD McDonagh, Chad Gable, Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Ricochet.

While many fans expect the winner of the match to be Chad Gable, others think it could be Sami Zayn. The leader of Alpha Academy previously challenged The Ring General but came up short. Meanwhile, Zayn suffered a defeat against the leader of The Imperium on RAW last June.

Who do think will face Gunther at WWE WrestleMania XL? Sound off!

Please credit Rebooked and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE