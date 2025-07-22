  • home icon
Intercontinental Championship will be stripped from Dominik Mysterio, says Adam Pearce; gives him an ultimatum

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 22, 2025 02:26 GMT
The star may have been forced to give up the title (Credit: WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio was threatened to be stripped of the Intercontinental Championship on this week's episode of WWE RAW. An ultimatum was issued.

Dominik Mysterio has been out of action for a while now due to an injury to his ribs. The exact nature of the injury was not made clear, but it resulted in him showing up for weeks on RAW with a doctor's note that got him out of competing and defending his title. The Judgment Day star continued trying to avoid getting medically evaluated by a WWE doctor. Last week, Adam Pearce said that Dom would be evaluated tonight.

He still tried to avoid getting evaluated, but it was not to be. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce told Mysterio that he would strip him of the Intercontinental Championship if he was not cleared and could not defend the title any longer. The only way to avoid getting stripped was for Mysterio to follow Pearce's ultimatum and get evaluated.

The star ended up getting evaluated and has now been cleared to return to the ring once again. He let everyone know by attacking AJ Styles from behind and confirming that he would face Styles at SummerSlam.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
