Interesting appearance on WWE RAW 426 days after retirement

In a surprising turn on the recent WWE RAW episode, the once-defunct 24/7 Championship made an unexpected appearance.

In a video package aired during the show, R-Truth honored Judgment Day and disclosed that becoming a part of the group had been his childhood dream.

A notable observation from the video was R-Truth holding the 24/7 Title, which was retired on November 9, 2022, after Nikki Cross discarded it in a bin during an episode of RAW. R-Truth also holds the record for the most 24/7 Championship reigns, having won it 54 times.

This is the belt's first appearance in 426 days since it was retired. The entire video package can be checked here.

Truth has persistently tried to join The Judgment Day for the past few weeks. This week, he was at ringside during the match between JD McDonagh and The Miz. The A-lister secured the victory by executing the Skull Crushing Finale.

The members of the group have grown increasingly frustrated with Truth's recent antics. Hence, Finn Balor and Damian Priest will aim to impart a lesson, teaming up to face The Miz and R-Truth in a tag team match scheduled for next week.

