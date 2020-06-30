Interesting backstage details on The Undertaker's response if he didn't like someone joking about him

The Undertaker is someone who everyone respects backstage

The Undertaker is a multiple time WWE Champion in the company

The Undertaker

The Undertaker is believed to be one of the nicest individuals backstage. There is a reason why The Undertaker has been the locker room leader for most of his career.

While speaking on his podcast, former tag-team Champion D-Von Dudley shared details regarding his first-time experience of meeting The Undertaker and how he felt The Undertaker welcomed 'The ECW guys' with open arms while the other Superstars were not so welcoming.

D-Von also spoke about how everyone is afraid to joke around The Undertaker and they need to take his permission before making jokes on him.

I met The Undertaker at the Manhattan Center. It was when ECW took on the WWE, when we invaded," D-Von recalled. "I think that was in '97 right before Barley Legal, the ECW PPV. When you watch Undertaker walk up to the ring, there's an aura about him. That's number one. Creepy as hell because he plays the part so well. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

There's another aura about him where [you] don't mess with him. Ask for permission if you want to joke with him because he can turn around and give you that Taker look, and you're like oh God. Don't say anything.

D-Von Dudley stated that The Undertaker is a really nice person backstage. He speaks about how mesmerised he was when he first saw The Undertaker in person.

I remember looking at him and going, 'Oh my God. It's The Undertaker.' Just like everybody who has met Taker for the first time who's watched him do his thing, it's oh my God. You're memorized, and you couldn't believe it.

The Undertaker's meeting with 'ECW guys'

D-Von also gave some interesting details about the meeting. The Undertaker went to them when most Superstars back then didn't think ECW shouldn't have been 'anywhere near the Manhattan Center when WWE was there'.

Advertisement

Contrarily, The Undertaker made them feel welcomed and comfortable. Further stating that 'Taker always made people feel at home when around him.

He made us feel comfortable, and that's the one thing about Taker. If you ever know anyone that knows Undertaker that have met him for the first time and has been in the locker room, he will make you feel at home. Just don't disrespect the man and you'll live to see another day.