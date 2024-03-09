Interesting details spotted in The Rock and Roman Reigns' entrance to the SmackDown venue this week

The Rock and Roman Reigns were the center of attention on the March 8 episode of SmackDown, where they would finally go face-to-face with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for the first time since the Las Vegas Press Conference a month ago. Some interesting details were spotted at the entrances of the two Bloodline stars.

The Rock entered the arena wearing a Cowboy hat, which was anticipated considering the episode was airing from Dallas, Texas. It reminded fans of Cowboy Brock Lesnar, the babyface character he had during his feud against Roman Reigns.

As for Roman Reigns himself, it was noticed that he was walking with security personnel around him, something he rarely does.

However, considering the star power and tensions between the four main men in the WrestleMania 40 tag team match, it isn't surprising that WWE doubled down on security than usual.

That doesn't take away from the fact that WWE's Security Team can be of no use. Another interesting detail is that the security hired is usually played by aspiring independent wrestlers or WWE developmental stars.

So there's always a question of which one of the security guards could be future main event stars.

It's one of the biggest storylines that WWE has had in a few years.

