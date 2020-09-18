Interesting idea in WWE on Kofi and Big E's separation revealed

WrestleVotes recently posted an interesting idea that was discussed by WWE officials regarding The New Day.

Interesting idea that was discussed but turned down: Kofi Kingston would return to RAW, while Big E stays on SmackDown. Both remain part of New Day, including gear & music. Just on separate brands. Another twist: Xavier Woods would serve as a manager type appearing on both shows. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 17, 2020

The WWE landscape across both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown would have been quite different if this idea was executed in real-life. That goes without saying.

As stated above, it was eventually turned down. However, Big E and Kofi Kingston could have established themselves as successful solo competitors on separate brands instead of staying together on SmackDown.

The timeline of when this idea was pitched is unclear, but it most certainly would have accelerated Big E's current push on SmackDown.

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E's current status with WWE

The former WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston injured his back in a Tables Match during the Horror Show at Extreme Rules this year. Kofi has since been out of action.

Simultaneously, Kofi's injury gave WWE an idea to kickstart Big E's singles push on the Blue Brand. The muscle of The New Day defeated Sheamus at WWE Payback recently, but their feud is not over yet.

Sheamus cost Big E an opportunity for a WWE Universal Championship shot on SmackDown recently. Big E was ambushed by The Celtic Warrior in brutal fashion, but the former won't forget about what Sheamus did to him anytime soon.

Xavier Woods has been inactive on the roster because of an Achilles injury for quite a while now. He recently appeared on Talking Smack, but apart from that, Big E is currently the only active wrestler from The New Day.

If the above story had come true, Woods might have been an interesting manager, despite being injured. After all, it is public knowledge that Woods has been successful in cheering for his teammates with the help of his iconic trombone throughout all these years.