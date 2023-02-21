Interesting name spotted on Roman Reigns poster for WrestleMania 39

WWE fans have spotted an interesting name on a Roman Reigns poster hyping WrestleMania 39.

WWE recently released a match graphic for the Undisputed WWE Universal title match pitting Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. The video quickly garnered a massive number of views on Twitter.

Many fans quickly pointed out an interesting bit on the bottom part of the poster featuring The Tribal Chief. A closer look at the poster reveals the following line: “Directed by Vince McMahon.” Check out the screengrab below:

A zoomed-in look at the poster

Does Vince McMahon have 'input' on Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39?

Vince McMahon made his surprise return to WWE earlier this year, leaving fans dumbfounded. McMahon now works as the Executive Chairman of the Board. As per a recent report by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, McMahon had input on Roman Reigns' angle with Sami Zayn. Reigns defeated Zayn at Elimination Chamber 2023 to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal title.

“It’s Paul Levesque (Triple H) and Vince. Vince does have input into this one. He definitely does. But still, in theory, it’s Paul’s decision.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

One wonders if Vince McMahon has input on Reigns' upcoming encounter with Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows. Rhodes made a triumphant return from injury at Royal Rumble 2023 and ended up winning the match. He seems hell-bent on realizing his dream of holding WWE's top prize by putting The Tribal Chief down.

It certainly won't be an easy task for Cody to defeat Roman Reigns, though. Reigns recently completed 900 days as Universal Champion and has beaten a long list of top names in his quest to remain WWE's biggest superstar. If McMahon does have some input on this highly-anticipated WrestleMania 39 contest, the end result would certainly be interesting to witness.

What do you think? Do you believe McMahon has at least some input on Reigns vs. Rhodes?

