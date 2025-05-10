Interesting note on Jacob Fatu's entrance at WWE Backlash 2025

Jacob Fatu had the important role of being part of arguably the second-most important match at WWE Backlash 2025, and there was a very interesting note to be made regarding his entrance at the PLE.

LA Knight's music was the first to hit, giving WWE fans attending Backlash a reason to start with a big pop. Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest would come out next, getting respectable reactions from the crowd. The audience in St. Louis seemed to have a lot of respect for all four men.

But that respect seemed to be reserved mostly for Jacob Fatu. In an interesting note, during the early part of the PLE, the United States Champion made his entrance alone and without Solo Sikoa.

This time, Sikoa didn't even accompany him to the entrance ramp, and it was all Fatu. On the go-home episode of SmackDown before Backlash, Sikoa desperately pleaded with The Samoan Werewolf because he had "no soldiers" left, referring to the injuries to Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga.

Fatu, of course, said he was going all gas and no brakes, seemingly with no need for a plan. The crowd in St. Louis cheered him over the other three certified veterans.

Jacob Fatu's performance at Backlash proved exactly why the crowd got behind him.

